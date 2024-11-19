In 2020, Selena Gomez released her latest album, Rare, and she followed it in 2021 with the Revelación EP. Since then, fans have been waiting for more new music from Gomez, but she’s been pretty noncommittal about her music career lately.

In a recent interview with NME alongside Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña (here’s the clip), Gomez was asked for an update on her “new album,” and she responded, “Well, if I had one, I would love to talk about it.” After cracking a smile, she continued, “No, I think right now, it’s been really nice focusing on this side of the playing field. We’ll see, you never know.” Saldaña chimed in, “I hope, I hope you continue making music.”

In a Vanity Fair interview from September, Gomez also said, “I don’t know if I’m ready, you know? It’s a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control. Now it is a part of who I am, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I’m just not ready yet.”

Gomez, meanwhile, recently achieved billionaire status, but she doesn’t love talking about it, calling it “distasteful” and saying, “I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products. They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I’m really, really honored and just happy.”