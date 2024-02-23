Selena Gomez has another bop on her hands. Today (February 22), she shared her steamy new single, “Love On.”

Over a groovy, bouncy beat, Gomez teases a lover, letting him know that while things are heating up, there’s more to come, as she is about to turn her love on. The song itself feels like a luxury, as she details the fantasies of all the places they can get wild.

“Why are we conversing over this steak tartare / When we could be somewhere other than here / Making out in the back of a car / Or in the back of a bar / Or we could make a memoir,” she sings on one of the song’s verses.

The song’s accompanying video matches the audio’s opulent energy, as Gomez is seen enjoying dinner at a hotel in Paris, surrounded by couples embracing and making out.

“Love On” is expected to appear on Gomez’s upcoming fourth studio album (which will be her third under Interscope). Additionally, Gomez is hard at work filming the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building, and recently signed on to a reboot of her breakthrough series, Wizards Of Waverly Place.

You can see the sexy video for “Love On” above.