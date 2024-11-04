Selena Gomez has long been open about the fact that some of her health challenges have an impact on the size and shape of her body. The billionaire tends to bring this up in response to comments about her weight, and unfortunately, it has happened yet again.

As TMZ notes, in a now-deleted TikTok post, some commenters claimed that during an appearance at the American French Film Festival, Gomez was hiding her body by posing with her hands positioned in front of her stomach.

In the comments, Gomez responded, “This makes me sick.. I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

“SIBO” refers to “small intestinal bacterial overgrowth,” which Mayo Clinic notes “occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract.” They also note that signs and symptoms of SIBO often include abdominal pain, bloating, and more.

In a video from 2023, Gomez explained, “I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of [a medication], I tend to kind of lose weight. […] I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, but nobody knows the real story. So I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and… yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me.”