Beloved K-Pop group Blackpink recently teamed up with Lady Gaga for a single on the pop star’s recent album Chromatica. Now, the four-piece is gearing up for an other big-name collaboration. Their song “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez drops Friday, and Gomez found the perfect way to promote the single. Gomez partnered with Serendipity ice cream to create a brand-new flavor inspired by her Blackpink track.

The new pint, named Cookies & Cream Remix, reimagines a popular flavor. It combines pink-colored vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and Oreo-style cookies. “Basically, it’s heaven and every bite is delicious,” Gomez said in a video announcing the flavor.

In a statement about the endeavor, Gomez said she wanted to put her “own spin” on a classic flavor: “Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand. For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls Blackpink and celebrate our new song ‘Ice Cream.’”

President and COO of Serendipity Brands Sal Pesce echoed Gomez’s excitement about the new flavor: “Selena Gomez is the perfect partner and flavor engineer for Serendipity Brands. As a forever fan of our brand, Selena brings a fresh perspective and a whole new set of fans to help us take over the decadent ice cream category with our innovative, indulgent mixes.”

Cookies & Cream Remix hits shelves 8/28 alongside the single’s release. Order it here.