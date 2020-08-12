Blackpink has spent much of the summer orchestrating their massive comeback, starting with their June single, “How You Like That.” That song arrived more than a year after their 2019 single, “Kill This Love,” and its video garnered over 25 million views in the first five hours alone, and nearly 100 million viewers in its first day. More than a month after the song’s release and performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the group returns with another highly-anticipated announcement.

For the last week, Blackpink has let fans throw out various names with whom they should collaborate on their next single. The group finally revealed that artist, and it’s no less than Selena Gomez. What’s more, the group confirmed in their Instagram post that the song with arrive on August 28.

The announcement comes after the group revealed their upcoming album will arrive on October 2 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records. The promotion materials seem to hint that the album will be titled The Album, but the album’s pre-order pages list it as untitled. The project that should complete their comeback, and it will serve as the follow up to their 2018 album, Blackpink in Your Area.

You can check out their announcement in the Instagram post above.