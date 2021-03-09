Selena Gomez has been one of the most successful pop stars of the past decade: All three of her albums have topped the charts and she has eight top-10 singles to her name, including “Lose You To Love Me,” which was a No. 1 single in 2019. That said, Gomez seems to think she’s not getting the credit or respect she deserves, which has left her seriously considering leaving music.

In a new Vogue cover story, Gomez says:

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When asked about that again, Gomez replied, “I need to be careful,” and clarified that she’d like to spend more time producing and giving herself “a real shot at acting.”

Following publication of the story, “WE LOVE YOU SELENA” became a trending topic on Twitter as fans showed their support for the artist.

Gomez certainly has plenty of coals on the fire outside of music. She has her HBO Max series Selena + Chef, her status as one of the most-followed people on Instagram, her Rare Beauty cosmetics company, and many other endeavors. So, while it would be unfortunate to see a talent like Gomez leave music, she would likely fare just fine if she did.

Read the full Vogue feature here.