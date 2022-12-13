It looks like manifestation isn’t just the latest buzzword for the mental wellness girlies. Singer and actress Selena Gomez can attest to the spiritual practice firsthand. The former Disney star earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

The series, co-starring Martin Short and Steve Martin, currently working on its third season, could very well bring Gomez her first Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy award. Although she is facing some stiff competition in Quinta Brunson (nominated for her role in Abbott Elementary) and Jenna Ortega (nominated for her role in Netflix’s Wednesday), Gomez is ready to slug it out as she’s been working on this moment for her entire career.

Gomez shared a throwback video on TikTok of her manifesting this with the caption, “Dreams do come true! Guys, I’m nominated for a Gloden Globe. Brb gonna scream.”

@selenagomez Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

The clip was from a 2011 interview with entertainment reporter Sam Rubin of KTLA Morning News. While appearing on the program, Rubin asked Gomez about future Grammy nominations, to which she replied, “I think it would be an honor, of course, but I’m more of a Golden Globes or Oscar girl.”

Gomez isn’t the only musician nominated at the upcoming ceremony. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and her industry bestie Taylor Swift are also nominated for other projects.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air on NBC and their streamer, Peacock, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8 pm EST.