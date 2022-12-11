Selena Gomez visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 5, There, she dished on naming her kidney after Fred Armisen, preparing to “have some fun” with her new music and, of course, co-starring with Steve Martin and Martin Short on Hulu’s Emmy-winning series Only Murders In The Building.

“Working with Steve and Marty, it’s honestly a dream. They’re incredible,” Gomez said. When asked if the comedy legends’ talents are rubbing off on her, she added, “Oh, completely. I’ve become snarky and a little grumpy.”

But Gomez was all smiles on Saturday night. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, tag-teamed Saturday Night Live hosting duties, and their joint monologue was predictably hilarious. They reminisced on the SNL episodes they’ve respectively hosted in the past and joked about getting older. Short revealed that they are hard at work on the third season of Only Mwurders, adding, “Our show is like Steve at the urinal: it streams for 32 minutes.” That led into Martin and Short reading fake eulogies to each other.

“Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?” Martin asked. Right on cue, Gomez appeared out of nowhere to give Martin a hug and cheerily asked, “What about me?” She pulled Short into their hug and delivered the chronic ending line to every SNL monologue, “We’ve got a great show for you tonight!”

Brandi Carlile was the episode’s musical guest, delivering performances of “The Story” and “You And Me On The Rock” with Lucius.

Watch Martin and Short’s (and, briefly, Gomez’s) SNL monologue above.

