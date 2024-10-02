At the age of 32, Selena Gomez has had an illustrious career, in music, acting, and entrepreneur space. Along the way she’s picked up an Emmy nomination and could be close to securing an Oscar nod.

However, the most impressive accomplishment in many fans eyes is the “Love On” singer’s induction into the exclusive billionaires club. But Selena Gomez isn’t big on talking about it.

Yesterday (September 30), while attending the 2024 New York Film Festival premiere of Emilia Pérez, Selena Gomez addressed her newly announced financial status.

When asked by ET, Selena Gomez expressed her pride in her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, being the catalyst to her billionaire status. “I really am giving all the credit to people who buy the products,” she said. “They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true, so I’m really, really honored and just happy.”

Selena then went on to admit that although she is proud of the accomplishment, she believes taking about money is “distasteful.”

Selena Gomez isn’t the only musician to join the billionaire club. Recently rock legends Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney, even certified pop star Taylor Swift have also become a billionaire. Other musician billionaire include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rihanna.