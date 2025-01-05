The 2025 award season is well underway. For multi-hyphenate Selena Gomez that means chatting about her latest onscreen appearances. Sadly for fans that means putting any music plans on the back burner. Yesterday (January 4), comment the “Love On” singer made at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025 has supporters certain that her hiatus is indefinite.

While speaking Variety‘s Marc Malkin during the outlet’s 10 Directors To Watch & Creative Impact Awards (viewable here), Gomez subtly shut down questions about hitting the 2025 Oscars stage. When asked if she would be opened to performing songs from Emilia Pérez alongside her co-star Zoe Saldaña, Gomez expressed apprehension.

“I hope that all goes on Zoe [Saldaña],” she said. “I have not performed…”

Malkin interjected to close the question off, saying: “[Zoe] said, she wants both of you there doing a big homage to Mexico with both [Emilia Pérez] songs. Will you do it?”

“I don’t know if I could,” she said. “I’m not as…I’m not there. It’s just different.”

Fans of Gomez were taken aback by the response stating that he could be an invaluable promotional tool for the film. “You can feel her hesitation—definitely a lot of pressure involved in those performances,” wrote on user on X (formerly Twitter).

“She was literally telling us that she wanted to go on tour again [at this point] she’s over with music and stages,” chimed another.

“Someone plz go to force her to perform it that’s the only way to make this masterpiece go viral,” penned another.

The 2025 Oscars nominations are mere weeks away with performance announcements even further away. Many are holding out hope Selena Gomez changes her mind should the film earn any nominations.