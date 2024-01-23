selena gomez
Getty Image
Pop

Selena Gomez Reflects On An Old Bikini Photo With A Body-Positive Message About How She’s Changed Since Then

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story on Monday night (January 22), where she shared some thoughts about her body transformation over the years. The first photo was her in a zebra-print bikini at 21 years old with some sunglasses on, according to Page Six.

“Today I realized I will never look like this again,” Gomez captioned.

She then followed it up with a photo of her current self, at 31, as she was photographed climbing onto a yacht. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am,” she added on the second snap. “Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

Over the past few years, the pop star and Only Murders In The Building actress has been open about her lupus diagnosis, and a kidney transplant in 2017. Because of this, Gomez has also described that a side effect of her medication is that her body fluctuates.

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Gomez said during a TikTok livestream, according to Women’s Health. “Yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.”

Check out Gomez’s Instagram Story posts here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×