Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story on Monday night (January 22), where she shared some thoughts about her body transformation over the years. The first photo was her in a zebra-print bikini at 21 years old with some sunglasses on, according to Page Six.

“Today I realized I will never look like this again,” Gomez captioned.

She then followed it up with a photo of her current self, at 31, as she was photographed climbing onto a yacht. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am,” she added on the second snap. “Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

Over the past few years, the pop star and Only Murders In The Building actress has been open about her lupus diagnosis, and a kidney transplant in 2017. Because of this, Gomez has also described that a side effect of her medication is that her body fluctuates.

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Gomez said during a TikTok livestream, according to Women’s Health. “Yeah, maybe we have days where we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.”

