Selena Gomez is a proud Swiftie, but her love for other female musicians doesn’t stop there. The Only Murders In The Building actress was spotted at Beyoncé’s latest concert in Paris, France. Unfortunately, after a heated exchange with the security working the show, the event wound up being memorable for the wrong reasons.

While the performance featured a moving cameo from the “America Has A Problem” eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, social media is still worried about the incident. In a video circulating online, it appears that a fan was attempting to make contact with her. However, Gomez was not pleased with how security handled the situation. She hasn’t released a statement regarding the matter, so it is unclear if the guard was on her team or employed by the venue.

As a frequent concert attendee, Gomez usually takes to social media to share a sweet note about the performer. Although she did a general recap of her time in Paris, there was no mention of the concert.

On the other hand, Gomez did upload a post after attending Swift’s show with her younger sister. “Thank you, bestie, for having me and my sissy transported into your mystical, euphoric, and special world. Proud to know you! Love you forever and always,” wrote Gomez.