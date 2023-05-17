If you can’t get enough of Selena Gomez, you’re about to see a whole lot more of her on your television screen. In addition to the upcoming third season of Only Murders In The Building, which premieres on Hulu on August 8, Gomez has inked a deal with Food Network for two new series, according to Variety.

The deal reportedly includes a “celebration-focused series” which is set to debut later this year during the holiday season.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gomez pulled in a lot of viewers with her cooking show, Selena + Chef, which featured Gomez learning a variety of recipes remotely, as she communicated with several notable chefs.

In another upcoming series, reportedly premiering in 2024, Gomez will actually visit the homes of the chefs, rather than communicate via video chat.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” said Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman and chief content officer US Networks, during the upfront presentation today in New York City.

At the time of writing, there is no word yet as to whether or not Selena + Chef has been renewed for a fifth season on Max.