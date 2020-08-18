Oftentimes, artists release multiple editions of their albums. In the case of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, she dropped a deluxe, physical-only edition of the release, and it features a bonus track, “The Lakes.” In the near-month since the album came out, that song has not been available on streaming platforms, since, again, it was only available on the physical release of the album. Now, though, Swift has made the deluxe edition of Folklore available for streaming, so now fans don’t need to dig out their CDs or vinyl records to hear “The Lakes.”

Swift also shared a lyric video for the song, and it’s a simple visual, showing just a looping, slowly panning shot of flowers and brush as the words are displayed on the bottom-right of the screen.

Aaron Dessner previously said of the track (one of the handful on Folklore that Jack Antonoff produced/co-wrote instead of him), “That’s a Jack song. It’s a beautiful kind of garden, or like you’re lost in a beautiful garden. There’s a kind of Greek poetry to it. Tragic poetry, I guess.”

The song arrives shortly after Swift shared an Easter egg-revealing video for “Cardigan.”

Listen to “The Lakes” above, and read our review of Folklore here.