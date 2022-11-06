Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is ‘The Most Influential Artist’

Selena Gomez‘s new documentary My Mind & Me just came out, and many stars have been supporting the singer upon its highly anticipated release. That includes Taylor Swift, who shared her appreciation for Gomez on social media. “So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever,” she posted on Instagram.

Gomez has been voicing her love for Swift as well. On her SiriusXM Radio channel on Thursday, November 3, Gomez said that she admires the “You Belong With Me” performer and has found inspiration in her. “The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor,” Gomez said. “Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres and she is able to do it seamlessly and I admire that so much. And that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”

Gomez also touched on her past relationship with Justin Bieber in her documentary, streaming now on Apple TV+. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing,” she said. “But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Listen to the SiriusXM clip above.