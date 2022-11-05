Selena Gomez sat down with Zane Lowe for an exclusive interview on Apple TV+. The two discussed Gomez’s recently released documentary, My Mind & Me, which appears on the streaming platform. The film details Gomez’s mental health struggles as a musician and a performer in the public eye.

In addition to the film, Gomez opened up about some surprising facts about herself. First, that she prefers working on the sets of film and television projects rather than music videos. Gomez plays the main character of Mabel on Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building and hosts a cooking series, Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

Before that, she frequently acted in numerous Disney projects, from a lead role on Wizards Of Waverly Place and movies like Princess Protection Program. Gomez eventually crossed more into music for a while.

“I think it’s different because I started as an actress first,” Gomez said. “Having a relationship with the camera and having it be invisible is just naturally a part of it. I love being on sets. I love doing shows and film. I kind of thrive in that setting.”

“You actually want the camera to fall in love with the character you’re creating,” she continued. “I’ve had to have different relationships with how it works. Even in music videos, it’s different than being on a set. I probably prefer being on a set.”

Selena Gomez’s full conversation with Zane Lowe is currently airing exclusively on Apple TV+, along with My Mind & Me.