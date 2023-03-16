Shania Twain and Harry Styles have been friends — or “texting friends,” at least since Twain called Styles’ mom to wish her a happy birthday after the two had met at one of Styles’ shows in New York (as she explained to Stephen Colbert in January).

Twain was a surprise guest during Styles’ Coachella set last year, where they performed “Man, I Feel A Woman” together in similarly sequined outfits. Twain recently told Chicken Shop Date host Amelia DiMoldenberg she’s “too loyal” to give out Styles’ phone number, and that loyalty might have influenced her selection of Spotify Singles.

Twain recorded three Spotify Singles: her own track “Queen Of Me,” Styles’ “Falling,” and Howlin’ Wolf’s “Spoonful.” She posted them yesterday, March 15, along with a behind-the-scenes video.

“The studio is one of my favourite places to be and I got to spend a couple of days in @Spotify’s studios to record a live band version of Queen Of Me and two covers, @HarryStyles’ Falling and Howlin Wolf’s Spoonful,” the five-time Grammy winner tweeted. “Thank you for having me Spotify [green heart emoji].”

“Falling” is from Styles’ 2019 sophomore solo effort, Fine Line. The evocative ballad peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2019.

Twain is six weeks removed from releasing her latest album, Queen Of Me, her first original LP since 2017’s No. 1 hit Now. Queen Of Me debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to all three of Twain’s Spotify Singles below.