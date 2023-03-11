In support of her recent record, Queen Of Me, Shania Twain stopped by the popular UK video interview series, Chicken Shop Date. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer most notably was asked about her relationship with Harry Styles.

Last year, she made a surprise appearance during Styles’ headlining Coachella show, as they tackled her “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” hit in matching sparkly outfits.

“It was really great. Harry’s sweet. He’s a lovely, lovely guy,” Twain said. Then, in the series host Amelia DiMoldenberg’s typical deadpan fashion, she asked if she could have Styles’ phone number.

“No, I couldn’t. I’m too loyal,” she said. “I’d like to, but I can’t. I like you, but I can’t give you Harry’s number. I could, but then I’d feel bad about it. I’m too loyal and he gave it to me in confidence.”

During the episode, Twain also talked about the meaning behind her new album and its title.

“Queen of Me means I am my own boss, I drive my own bus,” Twain explains before the conversation derails. “I mean, I can drive a bus. No, I don’t drive my own tour bus — I could. I can drive a lot of things. But what I really mean is, take charge of myself. Take responsibility for myself.”

Check out Shania Twain’s Chicken Shop Date video above.