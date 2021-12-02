Less than a year after he dropped his fourth album Wonder, Shawn Mendes is back to releasing new music. It became his fourth No. 1 album and set him up for a seven-month world tour that begins in March. Before that, though, Mendes returns with “It’ll Be Okay,” a tender single that finds him delivering assurance to both an ex-lover as well as himself after they’ve decided to end their relationship.

On the new song, Mendes sings, “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay” He adds, “If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.”

The track arrives after Mendes and Camila Cabello announced in a joint statement on social media that they had called it quits. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” So that’s too bad, isn’t it?

You can listen to “It’ll Be Okay” in the video above.