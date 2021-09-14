BBC Radio 1 is in the midst of its Live Lounge Month, which means they’re putting an even greater focus than usual on their famed Live Lounge series. Over the years, a ton of great covers have emerged from the Live Lounge, and now Shawn Mendes (whose last visit to the Live Lounge came ten months ago) has offered another one.

During his latest performance, he performed a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” He took on the dynamic track first with an acoustic guitar before switching to an electric six-string partway through the song, to give the track’s epic climax the gravity it demands.

Sharing the cover on social media, Mendes wrote, “Thank you @BBCR1 live lounge for having me & @BillieEilish for this unbelievable song.”

Elsewhere during the session, he performed his own “Summer Of Love.”

It’s good that Mendes still has some love for Eilish considering that he’s a victim of her ghosting. On a 2019 episode of Hot Ones, Eilish revealed, “Shawn Mendes texted me but I didn’t respond.” A few months after that bombshell, Mendes noted that Eilish still hadn’t answered his text. If Eilish still isn’t answering him, he could try getting his girlfriend Camila Cabello to reach out to Finneas, as Finneas produced a couple tracks from Cabello’s 2019 album Romance.

