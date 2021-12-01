Less than a year after Shawn Mendes released his fourth album Wonder, he’s already gearing for more. The singer took to his social media accounts to announce that his upcoming single, “It’ll Be Okay,” will arrive on Wednesday, December 2. He shared the news with a brief preview of the song. “Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?” he sings in the teaser as organ-like synths roar in the background. It’s unknown if the track could signal a possible deluxe reissue for Wonder or if it’s just a one-off.

This comes nearly two weeks after Mendes and Camila Cabello announced in a joint statement that they’d called it quits after two years. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” The duo first started dating in mid-2019 after collaborating on their No. 1 single “Señorita.” Prior to that, in 2015, they connected for their first song together with “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

You can listen to the preview of “It’ll Be Okay” in the post above.