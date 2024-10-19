The tragic death of Liam Payne shocked One Direction fans around the world. The late singer’s fans, bandmates (Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Zayn), and fellow musicians have honored his legacy with touching statements.

Yesterday (October 18), Shawn Mendes joined in on the public memorials. On the Brooklyn Paramount Theater stage, the “Why Why Why” singer delivered a touching tribute to the fallen star with a performance of an unreleased Shawn song “Heart Of Gold” (viewable here).

“I just want to take a second to send so much love to him wherever he is up there,” he said. “Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother, and we’re all praying for your son and your family. I miss you.”

Prior to singing the ballad, Shawn revealed the true meaning behind the track. After one of Shawn’s childhood friend died from a drug overdose, it was a pain he couldn’t overcome. So, he channelled those heavy emotions into a song. “It me like a truck,” he said in a video captured by a concertgoer (viewable here). “We wrote this it felt like all the things I never got to say to him.

