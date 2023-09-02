Niall Horan has unveiled additional tour dates in UK and Ireland to meet demand for his upcoming world tour — in support of Horan’s album, The Show.

The new shows will be held in August and September, with tickets going on sale on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. BST. There will also be an early presale on Sept. 6, with more information available on his website.

“My favourite thing in the world is being on tour,” he said. “Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.”

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you, with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan added. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan also teased that Mexico, South America, and Asia will have show dates in the future.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of Niall Horan’s tour dates.

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

8/27/24 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

8/28/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

8/30/24 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

8/31/24 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

9/03/24 – London, UK @ The O2