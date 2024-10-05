Brat summer has briskly transitioned into Brat autumn. Charli XCX’s pop culture phenomenon brought forward by her most recent studio album will expand its grab on fans with yet another body of work.

Yesterday (October 4), the “Talk Talk” singer finally decided to address the Brat-themed billboards miraculous popping up around the world. On her official X (formerly Twitter) page, Charli XCX confirmed that each of the names seen plastered on the advertisements will serve as featured artists on her upcoming project.

“Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat featuring..,” she wrote sharing an image array of each spotted billboard.

Although the entire tracklist of Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat has yet to be revealed, supporters have a clearer picture about Charli XCX’s collaborative partners. In addition to the previously teased appearances from Ariana Grande, The 1975, Tinashe, and Bon Iver, several others will contribute to the forthcoming release. According to the images shared by Charli XCX, Addison Rae, A.G. Cook, Yung Lean, BB Trickz, The Japanese House, Billie Eilish, Bladee, Caroline Polachek, Jon Hoqkins, Lorde, and o course her tour mate Troye Sivan.

Continue below for the cover artwork and partial tracklist.