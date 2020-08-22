Sia has dropped her third release of the year, “Riding On My Bike,” which will appear on At Home With The Kids, a compilation album set to arrive on August 28. Comprised of both original and classic tracks, the album will see its proceeds going to the charity Save the Children. The song was once rumored to appear on Sia’s unreleased Ice Cream album, a nursery rhymes project composed by her and Larry Golding in the mid-2000s.

Sia’s new single arrives after the pop singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver an at-home performance of “Together” with Maddie Ziegler back in June. This was the second time this year she performed a new song for fans via livestream, the first being the radiant debut of her “Saved My Life” single, which arrived during her livestream performance on Americares’ COVID Is No Joke benefit show in May. Sia also revealed that she has two albums “waiting to go,” which will arrive after the release of her upcoming film Music.

The upcoming At Home With The Kids compilation album will have 23 songs and include guest appearances from notable names such as Tove Lo, Chromeo, Portugal. The Man, and Midland.

Listen to “Riding On My Bike” above and check out the At Home With The Kids tracklist below.

01. Portugal. The Man –- “Tomorrow”

02. Sia -– “Riding On My Bike”

03. Royal & the Serpent -– “The ABC Song”

04. Shelley FKA DRAM -– “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”

05. Chromeo -– “Georgy Porgy”

06. Kyle -– “Pickle”

07. Anderson East -– “I Ain’t No Zebra I’m a Bumblebee”

08. Gnash –- “Night Night”

09. Christina Perri — “It’s a Small World”

10. Ema Jo Cobb -– “Hawaii”

11. Midland –- “Farmer John”

12. Ben Abraham -– “Eat Your Food”

13. Charlotte Cardin -– “Hush Little Baby”

14. Charlotte Lawrence -– “Lavender’s Blue”

15. IV Jay –- “Rock A Bye Baby”

16. Matt Maeson -– “Giants”

17 Chloe Moriondo –- “Oh My Darling Clementine”

18 A/J from Saint Motel -– “Big Ol World”

19 A Thousand Horses – “The Golden Rule”

20. Aaron Raitiere -– “If You Love Yo Mama”

21. The Knocks -– “Star Design”

22. Tove Lo –- “Buzz Buzz Hop Hop”

23. Winona Oak -– “Who Can Sail”

At Home With The Kids is out 08/28 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.