On July 26, the world collective mourned as the day marked Sinéad O’Connor death anniversary. It has officially been one year since the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer and activist’s passing.

Since then the late entertainer’s friends and peers have come together for tribute during the Grammys as well as a concert. In January, it was shared that O’Connor died from natural causes. Yesterday (July 27), the details surrounding her cause of death were revealed.

According to The Irish, Sinead O’Connor’s official cause of death as listed on her death certificate was a combination of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The report claims that prior to her passing, O’Connor was “suffering from a respiratory tract infection.” John Reynolds, O’Connor’s one time husband,

supposedly registered the information with the appropriate offices on July 24 in Lambeth, London.

The Irish also reports that Julian Morris, senior coroner for Inner South London, certified Sinead O’Connor’s death certificate following a post-mortem examination without an inquest (at the request of the family).

Additional notation on Sinead O’Connor’s death certificate reportedly outlined the extend of her respiratory infection prior to her death, sayinf: “Exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.”