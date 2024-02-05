The Grammys In Memoriam Included A Tony Bennett Duet, A Call For Ceasefire, And A Stunning Tina Turner Tribute

The Grammys’ In Memoriam tribute for 2024 was necessarily a rough time, as so many legends passed away since early 2023, including Sinead O’Connor, Tina Turner, and more. The segment saw Stevie Wonder deliver a simulated duet of “For Once In My Life” with Tony Bennett, as well as “The Best Is Yet To Come.” Then Annie Lennox covered Sinead O’Connor’s Prince-penned “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Fittingly, Lennox used the moment to call for a ceasefire in West Asia (commonly called the Middle East) in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palenstine over the Gaza Strip. It was a fitting moment because O’Connor notably used her platform to make passionate political statements, including criticizing the Catholic church. She took a lot of punishment from the media and the public for her positions, finding vindication years later.

Meanwhile, there were spoken tributes to Clarence Avant, the “Godfather of Black Music,” form Lenny Kravitz, and Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, by Oprah Winfrey. Meanwhile, Jon Batiste performed Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Optimistic” for the former, while Fantasia Barrino performed “Proud Mary” for the latter, decked out in a classic Turner look. Fantasia even left the stage to dance with the audience, including Dua Lipa.

