In July 2023, the music community was shattered by news of “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer Sinéad O’Connor’s death. Fellow recording artists like Phoebe Bridgers and O’Connor’s former colleagues rushed to release statements regarding her life’s work. Sadly, in November, The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan died. As artists penned touching notes about MacGowan, they often referenced his longstanding friendship with O’Connor.

Come March, the duo will receive the grand musical tribute they deserve. On March 20, the Sinéad & Shane tribute concert is set to fill out New York’s Carnegie Hall. Shortly after the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, musicians Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Dropkick Murphys, The Mountain Goats, Amanda Palmer, and David Gray will honor the late Irish entertainers with covers of their past works.

Others slated to perform include Bettye Lavette, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, and the Resistance Revival Chorus. Event organizers have teased that the all-star lineup is set to grow. Further performer announcements will be released closer to the event.

In alignment with the musicians’ activism work, the organizers also noted that all net proceeds from the tribute will be donated to the organization PEN American. Tickets are on sale now. Find more information here.