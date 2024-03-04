Last July, Sinéad O’Connor passed away from natural causes at 56 years old. The iconic Irish singer-songwriter never shied away from speaking out about various causes she cared about, and her estate is standing up for what she believed in on her behalf.

The O’Connor estate and her label, Chrysalis Records, released a statement to Variety condemning Donald Trump’s use of “Nothing Compares 2 U” at recent campaign rallies in Maryland and North Carolina.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings,” the statement reads, as per Variety. “It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies. It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

O’Connor did, in fact, scorch Trump during an interview with the Dublin-based magazine Hot Press published in October 2020.

“I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil, the f*cker,” O’Connor said, later adding, “I know this may sound extreme — I don’t really give a flying f*ck what everyone else thinks — but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist. I’m convinced of it.”