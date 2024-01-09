Sinéad O’Connor passed away back in July , at the age of 56. Now, the singer’s cause of death has been revealed.

What was Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death?

O’Connor died from natural causes, according to a statement from the London Inner South Coroner’s Court (via People).

At the time of O’Connor’s passing, she had been found unresponsive at home. However, “no medical cause of death was given” initially and the coroner requested an autopsy.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family,” their statement added. It was also noted that her death was not viewed as suspicious.

O’Connor’s family were the ones who originally broke the news of her death last summer. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Now that the singer’s cause of death has been made public, the court are reportedly no longer involved in it.

Throughout O’Connor’s career, her 1990 hit cover, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” was nominated for Record Of The Year at the Grammys. She ended her musical run with a final album in 2014.