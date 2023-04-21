It looks like Coachella 2023 finally has its closers. Today (April 20) it has been confirmed Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. will play the final set on the Coachella Stage this Sunday night.

At the time of writing some of the aforementioned parties had been dropping hints throughout the day.

Hours ago, Coachella revealed the set times for Weekend Two, which had the closer for Sunday night listed as TBA.

Four Tet later took to Twitter to share a picture of himself wearing a shirt that read “OMG TBA.”

Skrillex also tweeted a screenshot of the schedule, captioned with three saluting emojis.

Before, he has shared a photo of himself FaceTiming with Fred Again.. and Four Tet.

Earlier this year, the trio has performed a series of surprise events in London and New York city. Most recently, they sold out an impromptu rave at Madison Square Garden.