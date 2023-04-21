It looks like Coachella 2023 finally has its closers. Today (April 20) it has been confirmed Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. will play the final set on the Coachella Stage this Sunday night.
At the time of writing some of the aforementioned parties had been dropping hints throughout the day.
Hours ago, Coachella revealed the set times for Weekend Two, which had the closer for Sunday night listed as TBA.
Oh, high Weekend 2 😎 pic.twitter.com/fGiLl97Qyw
— Coachella (@coachella) April 20, 2023
Four Tet later took to Twitter to share a picture of himself wearing a shirt that read “OMG TBA.”
— Four Tet (@FourTet) April 21, 2023
Skrillex also tweeted a screenshot of the schedule, captioned with three saluting emojis.
🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/fm7BThDxBe
— Skrillex (@Skrillex) April 21, 2023
Before, he has shared a photo of himself FaceTiming with Fred Again.. and Four Tet.
— Skrillex (@Skrillex) April 21, 2023
— Skrillex (@Skrillex) April 21, 2023
Earlier this year, the trio has performed a series of surprise events in London and New York city. Most recently, they sold out an impromptu rave at Madison Square Garden.
The three aren’t the only electronic acts being spotlighted at Coachella this year. The night before their closing performance, Calvin Harris will perform as Saturday’s closer on the Coachella Stage. You can see a full schedule of performers here.
