Snow Tha Product and Lauren Jauregui took over a Los Angeles Clippers game last night (December 16). The two Latina singers performed their rising hit “Piña” for the LA basketball team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night.

Last week, Snow Tha Product released the music video for “Piña,” in which she got cozy with Jauregui. While looking like they’re going to kiss, Jauregui instead blew smoke into Snow Tha Product’s mouth. For the Clippers’ LGBTQ+ Pride Night, Snow Tha Product was invited to sing “Piña” with Jauregui. During the halftime performance, Snow Tha Product and Jauregui brought the sapphic energy of the song to life in the middle of the basketball court. Their sultry performance was a glorious moment for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

“We just performed at the Clippers game because it’s Pride Night and we’re gay,” Jauregui said in her Instagram stories. Snow Tha Product added a chipper “And we’re gay!” after that.

#IG| Lauren junto a Snow Tha Product esta noche pic.twitter.com/mvMcmSBw79 — Lauren Jauregui El Salvador 🇸🇻 (@LaurenJSv) December 16, 2022

“Piña” is one of the standout songs from Snow Tha Product’s debut album To Anywhere. In the sensual reggaeton romp, the Mexican-American rapper trades verses with Jauregui about captivating women with appetizing pineapples. Both artists are openly bisexual. In October, Snow Tha Product shared with Uproxx that Jauregui was the person who inspired her to release an album.

“She gave me her blessing to put ‘Piña’ on [the album], and I thought it was very fitting because the balls to have a project really came from Lauren hyping me up, so I love that,” Snow Tha Product said. “We’ve been very honest in everything that we’ve worked on together, so that’s all you can hope for as an artist and with a collaboration: to just keep it very cool, very good vibes, and very honest.”