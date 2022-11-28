The NFL is celebrating its Latino fans with the Por La Cultura Mixtape: Volume 1 that was released on Friday (November 25). For new football hype jams, Latin acts like Snow Tha Product, El Alfa, and Anthony Ramos were tapped. The Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am also got involved with the project.

Back in September, the NFL launched its Por La Cultura initiative with hit-maker Tainy’s NEON16 collective. That month, “Rómpela” was released at the first single from the mixtape. Reggaeton music courtesy of pioneer Yandel collided with dembow beats by way of rising Dominican star El Alfa. will.i.am and One Six also featured on the feel-good anthem.

“The Por La Cultura Mixtape: Volume 1 is one of many league efforts to connect more deeply with Latino fans, especially through music which is consistently shown to be a leading passion point for this community,” said Javier Farfan, Cultural Strategist at the NFL, in a statement. “NEON16 as the premier Latin music powerhouse was the perfect partner to bring this concept to life and imbue the energy, passion and overall football vibe to each track that, at its core, connects high energy and high impact sounds with youth and pop culture.”

Ramos, who starred in In the Heights last year, recorded the bilingual banger “Latino Activo.” Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product blended elements of Mexican banda music with trap beats in her swaggering track “Pa’ Atras.” Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kris Floyd let his sensual flow run wild in the sultry “Ballin.” In another standout moment, Argentine rapper Trueno mixed reggaeton and hip-hop in his contribution “Quién Si No.”

Por La Cultura Mixtape: Volume 1 also features music from Aux, Jodosky, Chicocurlyhead, and Dj Cornetto.

Por La Cultura Mixtape: Volume 1 is out now via NEON16. Listen to it here.