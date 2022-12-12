The music video for Snow Tha Product‘s sultry collaboration with Lauren Jauregui was finally released on Friday (December 9). The alluring visual for “Piña” was worth the wait with Snow That Product nearly sharing a kiss with Lauregui.

“Piña” is one of the songs from Snow Tha Product’s To Anywhere album. In the sexy reggaeton romp, Snow Tha Product and Jauregui, who are both openly bisexual, sing about bringing all the women to the yard with appetizing pineapples. In October, Snow Tha Product shared with Uproxx that Jauregui inspired her to release her album.

“She gave me her blessing to put ‘Piña’ on [the album], and I thought it was very fitting because the balls to have a project really came from Lauren hyping me up, so I love that,” she said. “We’ve been very honest in everything that we’ve worked on together, so that’s all you can hope for as an artist and with a collaboration: to just keep it very cool, very good vibes, and very honest.”

In the “Piña” video, Snow Tha Product and Lauregui bring the Sapphic energy behind the song to life. Together, they party in bar filled with women and people in the LGBTQ+ community. Jauregui later leads Snow Tha Product to the back of the bar where they share some cozy moments. While looking like they’re almost going to kiss, Jauregui blows smoke into Snow The Product’s mouth. To see girl power and queer empowerment all in one video makes it so refreshing to watch.