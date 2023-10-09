Sophie Turner shared her first post on social media since confirming the end of her marriage to Joe Jonas (as E! Online notes). Over the weekend, the actress posted a photo of a friendship bracelet that reads “FEARLESS” in an Instagram Story. It’s seemingly a reference to the Taylor Swift song and album of the same name. “And I don’t know how it gets better than this / You take my hand and drag me headfirst, fearless,” Swift sings in the chorus.

Fearless is meaningful to Turner for at least two reasons: one of the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks is allegedly about her ex-husband, and she and Swift are good friends; the pop star even let the Game Of Thrones star stay at her place in New York City during her (messy) divorce proceedings.

In a joint statement that was released last month, Turner and Jonas wrote, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

You can see Turner’s Swift-inspired Instagram Story below.