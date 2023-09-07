Another layer has been added to the Sophie Turner / Joe Jonas divorce drama thanks to a resurfaced interview featuring the internet’s favorite nepo baby and a Riverdale alumn.

Following a week of suspiciously-timed headlines attempting to paint Jonas as the beleaguered, doting father struggling to keep his family together amidst his wife’s hard-partying benders, a Twitter user re-shared a clip of Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes subtly shading the grown-up boy bander. Hawke and Mendes co-starred with Turner in the 2022 comedy Do Revenge as, as part of the promo for the Netflix film, they took part in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test. During the interview, Mendes asked Hawke who she thought was a bigger diva to be married to, Joe Jonas or Turner’s on-screen husband in Game of Thrones, King Joffrey. Hawke didn’t even take a beat before slyly answering, “Joe Jonas,” which earned laughs from Mendes.

LMAO not vanity fair posting this clip of maya hawke and camila mendes in support of sophie turner 😭 pic.twitter.com/vDoAlLw6Ey — leah doesn't do cocaine 🎓 (@camis_unicorn) September 7, 2023

Vanity Fair also re-shared the clip with the caption, “Maya Hawke is all for the Queen in the North,” which feels like just the right amount of petty directed at a man whose PR team has launched a smear campaign against the mother of his children for having the audacity to go out with friends every once in a while. Turner hasn’t publicly commented — on the clip making its rounds on social media or the many TMZ leaks obviously orchestrated by her husband’s camp — but then again, she doesn’t need to. Jonas’ own PR team seems to be doing a bang-up job of making him look like a narcissistic try-hard all on their own.