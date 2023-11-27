It’s not easy to get into one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts; Even if you have enough money put aside, actually getting a ticket is still a challenge. Swift made the experience more widely accessible, though, by releasing an Eras Tour concert film in theaters. Even still, a night at the movies isn’t for everybody, and not everyone even lives near a participating theater.
Now, though, The Eras Tour has significantly broadened its potential audience: Today (November 27), Swift announced she’s releasing an extended version of the movie, which will be available to rent via video on demand starting on December 13. As for where to rent it, it’ll be available via Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV. That leaves one big question:
How Much Will It Cost To Rent Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Movie On Demand?
The answer is one Swifties will appreciate: Per a press release, the suggested rental price of The Eras Tour is $19.89.
Fans will remember that Swift had a similarly Easter egg-y pricing strategy for Eras Tour movie tickets: Adult tickets cost $19.89, while children and senior tickets cost $13.13.
This release of the film actually has an advantage over the theatrical version, by the way, as it has three extra songs: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”
Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023