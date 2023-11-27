It’s not easy to get into one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts; Even if you have enough money put aside, actually getting a ticket is still a challenge. Swift made the experience more widely accessible, though, by releasing an Eras Tour concert film in theaters. Even still, a night at the movies isn’t for everybody, and not everyone even lives near a participating theater.

Now, though, The Eras Tour has significantly broadened its potential audience: Today (November 27), Swift announced she’s releasing an extended version of the movie, which will be available to rent via video on demand starting on December 13. As for where to rent it, it’ll be available via Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTube & Google TV. That leaves one big question: