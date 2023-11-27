Is Spotify Wrapped Coming Out Soon For 2023?

We’re approaching the end of 2023, which is kind of an up-and-down time for music fans. On one hand, new music releases slow down significantly, meaning there’s a lot less new stuff to enjoy for a few weeks. On the other hand, it’s around this time of year that Spotify unveils Spotify Wrapped, its annual, personalized rundown of its users’ listening habits. Spotify hasn’t explicitly announced when this year’s Wrapped will become available, but here’s what we do know.

When Will Spotify Wrapped Be Released For 2023? In a November 16 tweet, Spotify noted, “Wrapped is around the corner.” Indeed, precedent suggests that it truly is coming up. More specifically, it looks like Spotify users should be ready towards the end of November and start of December: Last year’s Wrapped was revealed on November 30, while the 2021 and 2020 editions arrived on December 1. Tis the season for trying to predict our Wrapped results. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nyVP4VPIfM — Spotify (@Spotify) November 16, 2023 When Will Spotify Wrapped Stop Tracking For 2023? Spotify previously noted that when it comes to the data used to generate Wrapped, only listening activity from January 1 to October 31 is taken into consideration. Now, though, it appears that is no longer the case: In response to a now-deleted tweet presumably about the Wrapped cut-off date, Spotify responded, “Hmm, that doesn’t sound right to us. Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31 [eyes emoji].” It has not been made clear exactly when the new cut-off is, but with Wrapped seemingly coming soon, it was likely at least weeks ago. Hmm, that doesn't sound right to us. Don’t worry, Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31 👀 https://t.co/44bFBUURLz — Spotify (@Spotify) October 26, 2023