St. Vincent returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night… or did she? While the video of her performing “Down” off her 2021 album Daddy’s Home was uploaded to YouTube this morning, some have wondered whether it was filmed at an earlier date.

As Colbert introduces her, he seems to be wearing a different suit than he’s in for the rest of the episode. It is the same suit, however, that he wore in a July episode, where St. Vincent was filling in as a temporary replacement for Jon Batiste. On July 27, Stranger Things star Brett Gelman and St. Vincent performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” which served as an inspiration for her album. It’s possible she also filmed “Down” during that time as well.

As St. Vincent noted during one of her other Late Show appearances back in July, she also hopes to also perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a hometown Dallas Cowboys game. “Cowboys: You’re passing up an enormous opportunity here. You can save money because she can accompany herself on the guitar, and if you don’t let her do this, she’s going to go off and sing the National Anthem for whatever Austin’s football team is,” Colbert joked.

Prior to her residency on The Late Show, St. Vincent had an incredibly busy last year, promoting her Grammy-winning album. She launched a 1970s-themed show on Apple Music. She headlined the All Things Go festival, alongside Haim and Charli XCX. She was credited on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour and performed with collaborator Jack Antonoff. Outside of music, she even found time to premiere The Nowhere Inn, a film she starred in that Carrie Brownstein directed.

This year, St. Vincent is currently continuing her tour with Roxy Music, and previously appeared at a Red Hot Chili Peppers show. The remaining Roxy Music tour dates are available below.

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2022

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest 2022

