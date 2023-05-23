Stevie Nicks shared a handwritten, heart-wrenching note to Christine McVie upon news of the longtime Fleetwood Mac member’s death at 79 years old on November 30. Nicks called McVie her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975,” so of course, she continues to honor her.

Nicks performed at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday night, May 22, and took time out of her set to acknowledge Taylor Swift’s role in helping her grieve McVie.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing [inaudible] for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,'” Nicks told a screaming crowd (as captured by fan videos). “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was even on the other side of the world — we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. […] And then we’d go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we’d walk in, and it would just be like, ‘Hey, little sister, how are you?'”

She continued, “It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years. Never. So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You help me to do that. So, thank you. Thank you. I love you.”

Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ because it’s how she feels after losing Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/6zgYD0tduk — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023

🎵| Stevie Nicks thanked Taylor Swift at her concert in Atlanta for writing “You're On Your Own, Kid” and said it’s how she feels without Christine McVie.pic.twitter.com/6FaqJfaoK2 — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) May 23, 2023

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” received the coveted fifth-track position on the tracklist of Swift’s Midnights from last October. Swift is currently on her own The Eras Tour, and she performed “You’re On Your Own, Kid” as one of her surprise songs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 14 (as chronicled by Billboard).

In early April, McVie’s reported cause of death was revealed to be “an ischaemic stroke” following a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” diagnosis.