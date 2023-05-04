The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled its 2023 class on Wednesday morning. The performer category includes Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, and The Spinners.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Inductees! The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3rd, and will return to Cleveland in 2024. Head over to https://t.co/SHicoN3BaC for more details. pic.twitter.com/1tCo6K9AHS — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 3, 2023

Bush was “completely shocked,” Missy “cried all morning,” and Nelson was “honored.”

Crow received celebratory cupcakes from “the best kids in the world,” and she was featured in a video shared by the Rock Hall shortly after the announcement.

“I’m already thinking of all the people that I need to thank whose shoulders I have stood upon, from Eric Clapton to clearly Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt. Bonnie Raitt, who was one of the first people I ever saw — a woman playing a guitar. Were it not for her, I wouldn’t be … out there rocking with a guitar,” she said in the video. She also referenced Elton John, but acknowledged she couldn’t possibly single out everyone who helped get her to this point.

#RockHall2023 Inductee @SherylCrow reacts to the news and gives kudos the the musicians who have influenced her musical journey. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/uNo2IAUGin pic.twitter.com/uBEIymClLA — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 3, 2023

However, Nicks took the time to type out an open letter to Crow on Instagram: