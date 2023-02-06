The Grammys delivered here in 2023 when it comes to musical performances during the broadcast: Performers during the show include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled, and Luke Combs. Some performances were bittersweet, though: Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Mick Fleetwood, and Migos’ Quavo performed in honor of Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff as part of an In Memoriam tribute.

Musgraves started with an acoustic rendition of Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as names and photos of late music figures were displayed on the giant screens behind her. After a few more names were shown, Quavo performed “Without You,” the song he wrote in Takeoff’s memory, while wearing a Phantom Of The Opera-style half-mask. Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood then took the stage as a trio to perform McVie’s “Songbird.”

Thank goodness for Kacey Musgraves

& her peaceful voice / quiet guitar playing pic.twitter.com/3NH9FpfXhI — seablisscuit (@seablisscuit) February 6, 2023

A beautiful tribute to the Songbird herself, Christine McVie and so many others who left us in the last year at the @RecordingAcad 😞#GRAMMYs @fleetwoodmac pic.twitter.com/N4GDBv4epz — John Downs (@gradyryan1) February 6, 2023

Crow had herself a nomination this year, as “Forever” was up for Best American Roots Song, although Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” ended up winning. Raitt had a few other nominations beside that one: “Just Like That” is up for Song Of The Year, Just Like That… is up for Best Americana Album, and “Made Up Mind” is nominated for Best Americana Performance.

