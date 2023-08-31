Last month, Troye Sivan shared his new song “Rush,” which was not without controversy. A debate was sparked online over the video’s lack of body diversity. Even Charli XCX weighed in.

There is now a remix of “Rush” featuring PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin. The clubby song is even more fiery with these new voices; it can be added to the list of addictive PinkPantheress collaborations, like “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, “Way Back” with Skrillex, or “Turn Your Phone Off” with Destroy Lonely.

“Rush” comes from Sivan’s highly anticipated forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other. About the song, he previously said, “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Listen to the “Rush” remix above.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.

PinkPantheress is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.