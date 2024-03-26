What Are The Lollapalooza 2024 Daily Lineups?

Last week, Lollapalooza revealed their stacked lineup for 2024, with Tyler The Creator, SZA, Hozier, Future x Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, The Killers, Blink-182, Skrillex, and Melanie Martinez set to headline the Chicago festival throughout the four days in August. For those who purchased tickets to attend this year or were hoping for a single-day pass, the fest just dropped its day-by-day lineup of performers as well. Here’s what fans can expect when Lollapalooza runs from August 1 through August 4.

Lollapalooza 2024 Daily Lineup For Thursday, August 1 On Thursday, August 1, Hozier and Tyler The Creator will be the main acts that night. Other artists playing that day include Lizzy McAlpine, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Flo, Kesha, D4vd, The Japanese House, Tyla, and more. Lollapalooza 2024 Daily Lineup For Friday, August 2 SZA and Stray Kids will headline on Friday. Those attending can also expect to catch Laufey (with the Chicago Philharmonic), Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Faye Webster, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Raye, and more.