By all accounts, Suki Waterhouse is happy with Robert Pattinson, her fiancé and the father of her first child. Waterhouse recently told British Vogue that Pattinson “couldn’t really give a sh*t” about Waterhouse writing songs inspired by her exes.
“Blackout Drunk” most likely falls under that umbrella.
Waterhouse’s newest single eviscerates a deadbeat, unfaithful partner. She doesn’t want to hear his excuses. “You ruin every night,” she sings. “You always start the fight / Oh, I don’t / I say that I love you / Sweet dreams, can’t sleep it off / Wait ’til I wake you up / ‘Cause I can hardly wait to tell you all the sh*tty things that you’ve done / When you’re blackout drunk.”
“Blackout Drunk” is from Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, Waterhouse’s forthcoming 18-track double album due out on September 13. Waterhouse will support the album with The Sparklemuffin Tour, beginning on September 28 in Denver, Colorado.
Watch the Callum Scott-Dyson-created “Blackout Drunk” visualizer above, and learn more about Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin below.
Suki Waterhouse’s Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin Album Cover Artwork
Suki Waterhouse’s Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin Tracklist
1. “Gateway Drug”
2. “Supersad”
3. “Blackout Drunk”
4. “Faded”
5. “Nonchalant”
6. “My Fun”
7. “Model, Actress, Whatever”
8. “To Get You”
9. “Lullaby”
10. “Big Love”
11. “Lawsuit”
12. “OMG”
13. “Think Twice”
14. “Could’ve Been A Star”
15. “Legendary”
16. “Everybody Breaks Up Anyway”
17. “Helpless”
18. “To Love”
Suki Waterhouse 2024 Tour Dates: The Sparklemuffin Tour
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/18 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Sound
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/02 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
12/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
12/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12/06 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
12/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/13 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/14 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/15 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
12/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
12/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin is out 9/13 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.