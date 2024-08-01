By all accounts, Suki Waterhouse is happy with Robert Pattinson, her fiancé and the father of her first child. Waterhouse recently told British Vogue that Pattinson “couldn’t really give a sh*t” about Waterhouse writing songs inspired by her exes.

“Blackout Drunk” most likely falls under that umbrella.

Waterhouse’s newest single eviscerates a deadbeat, unfaithful partner. She doesn’t want to hear his excuses. “You ruin every night,” she sings. “You always start the fight / Oh, I don’t / I say that I love you / Sweet dreams, can’t sleep it off / Wait ’til I wake you up / ‘Cause I can hardly wait to tell you all the sh*tty things that you’ve done / When you’re blackout drunk.”

“Blackout Drunk” is from Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin, Waterhouse’s forthcoming 18-track double album due out on September 13. Waterhouse will support the album with The Sparklemuffin Tour, beginning on September 28 in Denver, Colorado.

Watch the Callum Scott-Dyson-created “Blackout Drunk” visualizer above, and learn more about Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin below.