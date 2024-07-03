Suki Waterhouse has entered a new era in life. Not only does the “OMG” singer have a new album (Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin) and tour (The Sparklemuffin Tour) on the way. She’s found a new love in Robert Pattinson and their daughter.

This new-found happiness led Suki to reflect on a time when things weren’t as joyous. Today (July 2), Suki opened up to British Vogue about her split from Bradley Cooper. Although the former couple reportedly called it a wrap in 2015, Suki said it has nearly taken a decade to fully heal from the breakup.

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point,” she said. “But when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating.”

The pair dated between 2013 and 2015, when Suki was 21 and Bradley was 38. During the conversation, Suki discussed how that age gap played a huge part in their as well as other rocky relationships in her 20s.

“The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization,” she said. “And I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished.”

Brad Cooper hasn’t addressed the remarks.