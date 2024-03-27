When Twilight first came out and was marketed almost exclusively towards young women, it became a little worrisome when the 17-year-old high schooler Bella was ready and willing to become immortal for a 117-year-old who almost died of the Spanish flu. But love always finds a way.

Looking back, Kristen Stewart believes that it would have never have worked between Edward and Bella, not because of the century-plus age difference or the supernatural powers, but because he was a little too controlling. Some men never learn, even with over a hundred years of experience, it seems.

Stewart expressed her frustration with the character on a new episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch (via Comic Book). The actress explained that their relationship would have never worked out, even aside from the whole immortal vampire situation.

“He was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself,” Stewart argued. “I would’ve broken up with him immediately… I mean if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you.'” After a certain amount of time being immortal, they would probably disagree pretty often. Maybe it would have been best for them to take a few decades apart.

Meanwhile, the real-life Edward (Robert Pattinson) is adjusting to real-life dad mode (with partner Suki Waterhouse), which is probably a lot different than his experience with the vampire baby that still haunts my dreams to this day.

