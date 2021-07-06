In reinventing himself as 2 Chainz, the Atlanta rapper formerly known as Tity Boi of Playaz Circle picked up a new lease on his stalled rap career, beginning a decade-plus renaissance that saw him featured on some of hip-hop’s biggest hits — and often stealing the show thanks to his absurdist sense of humor and outsized personality.

Now, he is getting some recognition as one of hip-hop’s funniest rappers thanks to a fan’s tweet positing that “some of his metaphors make absolutely no sense but they be fye and rhyme.” Responses range from chastising the original poster for a slightly fallacious proposal — all of 2 Chainz’s ridiculous metaphors make perfect sense, even if they’re over the top, tongue-in-cheek, or wildly unrealistic, thank you very much — to reminiscing on specific bars with the help of Genius.com’s reposting function.

2 Chainz is one of the funniest rappers ever. Some of his metaphors make absolutely no sense but they be fye and rhyme. — BigBoobieSosa (@BuddyNoLove) July 5, 2021

Correction. ALL his bars make sense if you know what he talking bout. 2 Chainz is my Conscious. Thats who pops out on both shoulds to help me make decisions. https://t.co/IKudfhHGO9 — Battle Rap’s GOD. BloggerHoodBill. 😤 (@PAbillcollector) July 6, 2021

“My bathtub the size of swimming pools

Backstroke to my children room”

My favorite 2 chainz line ever 😭😭😭 https://t.co/E3XSPkgoTs — Free Silk (@YoungGrumpa) July 6, 2021

2 Chainz really said “I take ya wife, give her back, 9 months after that, SIMILAC!” pic.twitter.com/Q1Yenr5GzI — 🖤Tee🖤 (@BaNaNaCoCaInE) July 6, 2021

Idc what anyone says 2 Chainz the 🐐 for this one https://t.co/JYCDbOVH2y pic.twitter.com/eaZ7lwIVTV — ziggy (@Mxziggy) July 6, 2021

One of my favorite 2 Chainz lines, legendary pic.twitter.com/p8QhaB9ZTu — KiNG👑😈🦾🅴 (@KxNG_JoKeR313) July 6, 2021

I don’t know why 2 Chainz would come on a feature and say some shit like this but I’m so glad he did. https://t.co/27RjxUw4of pic.twitter.com/jDp3SynYwi — Tim Posting His L's Online (@LizardOlympics) July 6, 2021

as soon as you hear the words “2 Chainz” in the song…… you bout to hear some BARS 😂 — Brandon Romans (@iambromans) July 6, 2021

As one fan put it, “as soon as you hear the words ‘2 Chainz’ in the song…… you bout to hear some BARS.” The 43-year-old rapper is now six albums deep in his career as 2 Chainz, most recently dropping So Help Me God! in 2020 after appearing on Verzuz with Rick Ross and on Family Feud with Big Boi. Songs from the album include “Quarantine Thick,” “Can’t Go For That,” “Southside Hov,” and “Grey Area” — and yes, some of the wittiest bars you’ll ever hear in rap.