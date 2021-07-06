Getty Image
2 Chainz Fans Are Recalling His Funniest And Most Ridiculous Metaphors

In reinventing himself as 2 Chainz, the Atlanta rapper formerly known as Tity Boi of Playaz Circle picked up a new lease on his stalled rap career, beginning a decade-plus renaissance that saw him featured on some of hip-hop’s biggest hits — and often stealing the show thanks to his absurdist sense of humor and outsized personality.

Now, he is getting some recognition as one of hip-hop’s funniest rappers thanks to a fan’s tweet positing that “some of his metaphors make absolutely no sense but they be fye and rhyme.” Responses range from chastising the original poster for a slightly fallacious proposal — all of 2 Chainz’s ridiculous metaphors make perfect sense, even if they’re over the top, tongue-in-cheek, or wildly unrealistic, thank you very much — to reminiscing on specific bars with the help of Genius.com’s reposting function.

As one fan put it, “as soon as you hear the words ‘2 Chainz’ in the song…… you bout to hear some BARS.” The 43-year-old rapper is now six albums deep in his career as 2 Chainz, most recently dropping So Help Me God! in 2020 after appearing on Verzuz with Rick Ross and on Family Feud with Big Boi. Songs from the album include “Quarantine Thick,” “Can’t Go For That,” “Southside Hov,” and “Grey Area” — and yes, some of the wittiest bars you’ll ever hear in rap.

