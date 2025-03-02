If you’ve been hoping for the miracle of Tate McRae’s Saturday Night Live return, yesterday (March 1) your prayers were answered.

Following the Uproxx cover star’s initial set of “Sports Car,” McRae hit SNL‘s stage one final time. During her second performance, McRae delivered an intimately reverent performance of So Close To What track “Dear God.”

In stark contrast to her performance of “Sports Car,” McRae stepped away the high-energy sets fans have come to expect from her. Instead, she stripped down to the emotional rawness that the record called from.

With just her drummer and guitarist alongside her, McRae brought viewers down the gut-wrenching altar of romantic remorse.

“Dear God, Take his kiss right out of my brain / Take the pleasure out of my pain / Take the way he used to say, ‘I love you’ / Dear God, Get his imprint out of my bed / Take ‘amazing’ out of our sex / Take away the way I still might want to,” she painstaking sang.

Later this month, McRae will hit the road for the Miss Possessive Tour, so her onstage theatrics will surely return. For the time being, supporters are coming to appreciate her more simplistic sets.

Watch Tate McRae’s full performance of “Dear God” on Saturday Night Live above.

So Close To What is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.