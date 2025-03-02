Uproxx cover artist Tate McRae has her foot on the gas. Despite the “It’s OK I’m OK” singer’s latest studio album, So Close To What, leaking McRae has not let that flatten her enthusiasm about the project.

Yesterday (March 1), Tate McRae hit the Saturday Night Live with something to prove. During her performance of “Sports Car,” McRae pulled out all the stops for a dazzling display of her classically trained dance skills.

In the track’s official music video, McRae blended her love for high fashion and free flowing movements. But at SNL, McRae’s seemingly sole focus was on exhausting her bag of choreographed tricks. Atop a mountain of titanium chairs, McRae along with her army of dancers made their way down without missing a step.

If McRae’s business professional stage attire did not give it away, the use of prop press microphone made it clear she was hitting back at not-so-nice critiques. Some supporters online even pointed out negative responses to her 2023 appearance earned.

Regardless, that is now a thing of the past and McRae’s future is bright. Between the militant like precision and limited-less choreography McRae is undeniably a pop girlie to watch.

Watch Tate McRae’s full performance of “Sports Car” on Saturday Night Live above.

So Close To What is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.